Roanoke police chiefs raise awareness for treatments amid wave of overdoses

ROANOKE, Va. — Two police chiefs in Virginia are encouraging residents who suffer from drug addiction to get treatment after their city and county experienced an uptick in deaths from overdoses.

The Roanoke Times reports 18 people have died from drug overdoses in the city of Roanoke so far this year compared to a total of 26 last year.

The number of overdose deaths in neighboring Roanoke County has also doubled compared to last year.

Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman and Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall say there are health treatment services available to residents.