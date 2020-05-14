x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

local

Roanoke police chiefs raise awareness for treatments amid wave of overdoses

Eighteen people have died from drug overdoses in the city of Roanoke so far this year compared to a total of 26 last year.
Credit: WVEC

ROANOKE, Va. — Two police chiefs in Virginia are encouraging residents who suffer from drug addiction to get treatment after their city and county experienced an uptick in deaths from overdoses. 

The Roanoke Times reports 18 people have died from drug overdoses in the city of Roanoke so far this year compared to a total of 26 last year. 

The number of overdose deaths in neighboring Roanoke County has also doubled compared to last year. 

Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman and Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall say there are health treatment services available to residents. 

The CEO of a health care organization in Roanoke says services are still available for people amid the virus outbreak.  

RELATED: Counselors in Hampton Rods say relapses, new addictions are rising

RELATED: An honest conversation about being in recovery during a pandemic

RELATED: Local pharmacist solves his son's murder, fights opioid epidemic in Netflix's 'The Pharmacist'