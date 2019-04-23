NEW KENT, Va. — Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is officially open on Tuesday.

The New Kent County business features 600 historical horse racing machines, simulcast horse racing, restaurant and bar, and gift shop.

Aaron Gomes, the chief operating office of Colonial Downs Group, stated: “We are thrilled that Rosie’s is now open for business in New Kent County. Today marks an enormous economic development milestone for New Kent, the region and the entire Commonwealth that has brought together gaming enthusiasts, horse lovers, and the community to experience an exciting and fun activity.”

In collaboration with the Virginia Racing Commission (VRC) and Virginia Equine Alliance (VEA), Colonial Downs is set to bring competitive horse racing back to New Kent County and the Commonwealth with the re-opening of the best turf track in the country and a future network of satellite HHR facilities branded as “Rosie’s”.

The revenues generated through historical horse racing machines will enable the return of live thoroughbred horse racing to Virginia. The first day of live racing at the Colonial Downs track is scheduled for August 8.

The Virginia Oaks & Virginia Derby will both return on August 31.

In addition to New Kent, Rosie’s will open in Vinton in May, South Richmond in June, Hampton in early fall 2019 and other locations are expected to follow. Rosie’s will generate $25 million in state taxes annually and create 800 jobs statewide.