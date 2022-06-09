Roundtable discussion canceled after Congressman Scott tests positive for COVID-19

x
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A gun violence prevention roundtable set for Wednesday has been canceled after Congressman Bobby Scott tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott was set to discuss gun violence reduction in Newport News Wednesday morning, but late Tuesday night, his office announced he tested positive for COVID.

Last month, Scott held a discussion on the same topic in Portsmouth. A new date for the Newport News discussion hasn't been set.

Scott released the following statement in a press release:

“Earlier tonight I tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing very mild COVID-like symptoms. Per CDC guidelines, I will self-isolate and will follow the directives of my doctor. I am grateful to be fully-vaccinated and double boosted. Vaccines are safe, effective and save lives. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t yet done so. I will continue working remotely on behalf of Virginia’s Third Congressional District. ”

