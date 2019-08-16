CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The foundation Rugged Evolution Foundation will host a back to school drive on Saturday, August 17!

At the Cuffee Community Center located at 2019 Windy Road in Chesapeake, the organization will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies. Local barbers will be on-site to give free haircuts to boys, and discount coupons will be given out from local beauticians for girls.

Anyone who attends will also have the chance to enjoy a few treats and fun.

The CEO of Rugged Evolution Inc. is 24-year-old J. Arrington. His company is a line of natural beard care products designed to nourish and care for beards while maintaining the highest quality ingredients. Rugged Evolution offers balms, oils, shampoos, shaving lotion, beard brushes, and more for all beard types.

A native of Chesapeake, Arrington loves to give back to his community, particularly helping the youth.

For more information about the company or the school drive, please contact Taliaferro Entertainment Group CEO, Mia N. Lloyd at 757.288.2006 or mia@taliaferroent.com.

