CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. (WVEC) —

After learning about Friday night’s collision that sent a freight truck off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, a truck driver said he has seen the danger for years.

On Saturday night, Saville Carr inspected his semi-truck at Big Charlie’s Truck Plaza, less than 15 minutes away from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. He’s been driving trucks across the country for the past 30 years, and has seen his share of dangerous situations on the road.

“Oh yeah, everyday,” said Carr.

Friday night’s accident between a van and a freight truck raised safety concerns. Early Saturday morning, divers recovered the truck from the water and found a body inside of it. However, officials don’t believe the body is that of the driver of the truck.

Carr believes the bridge’s safety is not the problem. From his experience, he said in most cases, the issue is driver safety.

“Trucks don't run off a bridge like that,” Carr said.

“Theres always a reason. If a car or motorcycle pull in front of a truck like that, something will happen.”

By something, he was referring to a dangerous collision. The biggest danger he comes across on the road is being cut off by cars within short distance.

You hit the breaks too hard or you steer to avoid something and that's what causes a truck to run off a bridge,” Carr said.

Beyond driving trucks, Carr also trains people on how to operate them safely. He said in many cases, speeding puts truck drivers in danger. His bottom line: drivers need to plan ahead to avoid rushing on the road.

“There’s no reason for rush,” Carr said.

“I was told this: it’s better to be there late, then don’t be there at all. If I’m running late, then you’re gonna be rushing and while you’re rushing, you might do something crazy. You’re not thinking clearly, cause you’re in a rush. If you plan ahead, everything will be okay.”

With a string of accidents, people might be intimidated to drive across the bridge-tunnel. The Police Department offers a free driver’s assistance program to the public. If you’re afraid to drive it, an officer will meet you and take you and your car across safely. This service is offered to anyone traveling in either an automobile, van, SUV, or pickup truck. Customers are asked to make arrangements in advance for this service.

