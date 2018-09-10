JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- — Safety is a big concern at Centerville and News Road in James City County.

People who live in the area say improvements are long overdue. VDOT is adding several turn lanes and a traffic signal. From 2010 to June 2015 there were 11 crashes at the intersection. There was one crash at the intersection in 2016 and four in 2017.

John Thompson has lived next to the busy intersection since 1963. He said traffic backs up almost every day.

“I have been wishing that they put a stop light here because we have so many accidents,” Thompson said. “I think it's a big improvement for the county.”

The project costs $3.26 million. Construction starts Winter 2019.

To read more about the project, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC