Safety improvements headed to Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Public Works officials said they plan to make improvements to Northampton Boulevard that will make it safer for everyone.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 30, 2021.

After several deadly crashes and lots of complaints, safety improvements are coming to part of Northampton Boulevard.

The change is happening at the intersection near Burton Station Road, which is a busy area that's not easy for pedestrians to navigate.

“This at least gives somebody one option,” said a Northampton Boulevard business owner, Eric Anas.

In the past couple of years, several people have been hit while attempting to cross the road.

It's one main reason city leaders added a new crosswalk at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Burton Station Road.

“A lot of people say, well they won't use it. They at least deserve the option. Virginia Beach owes it to the residents to put that option in place. It's eight lanes of traffic. It's dangerous for people trying to cross,” Anas said.

The new safety features include pedestrian safety poles that tell people when it’s safe to cross, a push-button signal and handicap ramps.

“It's a good start, and I'd like to see more improvements and more attention given,” Anas said.

Anas owns Offbase Supply Company, and hopes to soon see a crosswalk near his business at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road.

The plan, according to public works, is to also add a crosswalk at that intersection. Right now, officials said they are in the planning stages.

“We've seen multiple pedestrian deaths at this intersection. This isn't the first, if there is no crosswalk it won't be the last,” Anas said.

Public Works officials plan to start construction on the Baker Road crosswalk in early spring.