NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A sailor accidentally shot himself in the leg around 9:35 Tuesday morning.

The sailor was transported to a local medical facility and is okay. He was a Master At Arms 2nd class.

According to Kelly Wirfel, PAO for the Naval Station, it happened in a Security Training Building where security personnel check out their weapons.

A safety investigation will be conducted.

There is no further information at this time.

