Sales tax increase referendum passes in Gloucester County

But don’t expect an increase just yet. The Board of Supervisors will decide when to implement it.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Things could cost a little more money in Gloucester County. Voters, there, voted to increase the sales tax on Election Night.

A referendum on the issue passed with a 60 percent majority Tuesday evening.

County Administrator J. Brent Fedors said the sales tax increase isn't going into effect just yet, but it's now an option for the county's Board of Supervisors if extra cash is needed.

“62% in favor, 38% against,” Fedors said of the results. “I think that is a good voice of the citizens.”

Of course, like all sales tax, there will be some exemptions.

“It doesn’t apply to motor vehicles or fuel or boats or things like that, and it doesn’t apply to most grocery items either,” Fedors said.

Fedors said the extra money, that will be brought in by anyone shopping in Gloucester stores, will go toward upgrading local schools.

“I would say that it’s going to be beneficial,” Fedors said. “The opportunity to be able to leverage Gloucester’s basic industry, which is retail, to support school construction, it’s a great thing for a community.”

Several elementary schools, middle schools as well as Gloucester High are on the table to see construction and some much-needed upgrades.

“With our high school having been built in 1974 and not renovated since,” Fedors said.

Right now, the sales tax in Gloucester is 5.3%. Voters agreed the Board can raise it up to 6.3%.

For comparison, the sales tax in Williamsburg and York and James City Counties is 7%. In other places around Hampton Roads, it’s 6%.

Fedors said, over the next few months, the board will decide on the increase as it plans capital improvement projects.

“I’m sure that they are already talking about it one on one with one another, and it will be a topic of discussion of future board meetings,” he said.