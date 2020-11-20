Salvation Army needs community help for Angel Tree donations

The Salvation Army needs your help in adopting its angels on the trees, each one representing a child in need this Christmas.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Salvation Army for Hampton Roads is changing up its decades-long tradition of collecting donations for kids in need.

Instead of going out to stores, buying clothes and shoes and bringing them back to donate, Angel Tree donations will be virtual this year.

All participants have to do is pick one of the angels off the trees (they're set up in stores and churches), scan the QR code - and then their phones will bring up a website for the donations.

A gift card strictly meant for clothes and shoes will then be donated to a family in the area.

It's a tradition 13News Now is happy to be a part of every year. Major Donald Dohmann with the Salvation Army says doing it virtually this year makes it safer for everyone involved.

"We want to make sure we keep our clients safe, our volunteers, our workers safe, our employees safe and even the donors safe," said Dohmann.

While Dohmann said it's an exciting part of the year for the Salvation Army, they have not come close to their goal yet.

He said around 7,200 children are in need this year, but they still need to help 6,400 of them.

He encourages anyone who passes by the tree to pick one up.

On it will be the name of the child who you are helping, so you feel more connected to that person. You also have the option to purchase cards for more than one angel.