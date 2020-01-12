Salvation Army still needs thousands of angels to be adopted before December 13

The Salvation Army's long-standing Angel Tree Program is not seeing its usual Christmas spirit this year, with thousands of children in need of your help.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Salvation Army of Hampton Roads said usually it sees more than 50% of its angels adopted, but this year, it's significantly below where it wants to be.

On Giving Tuesday, officials from the Salvation Army are using the special motivation to bring awareness to the dire need in the area. Around 7,000 children have been reported in need this Christmas for clothing and shoes.

Each angel on an angel tree represents a child and if you "adopt" one, you can help a family get a gift card specifically for clothing and shoes.

"No child should wake up on Christmas morning without something under the tree," said Major Donald Dohmann with the Salvation Army.

While more angels were recently purchased, Major Dohmann says 5,000 more still need to be bought to meet this year's goal of helping every child on the list.

"We just have two weeks. We start our distribution on December the 14th, so we got a long way to go," said Dohmann.

He said he understands families are struggling a lot more to make ends meet this year. However, if you are capable of donating, Major Dohmann said one donation will go a long way for a kid on Christmas morning.

Angel Trees can be found in locations such as your local Sam's Club store, the Lynnhaven Mall, and even Wegman's. You can also go online here to adopt an angel virtually.