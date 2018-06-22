VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- On Friday, the Samaritan House in Virginia Beach received a helping hand. The Hampton Roads Apartment Council pitched in to renovate safe houses.

"We have amazing service team members that know how to fix a toilet and change a vanity in five seconds, and rip up carpet. And Samaritan House had a kind of need to revamp some of their safe houses," said Tarra Secrest, with the apartment council. Secrest brought crews together and materials donated.

Members of the council are even getting trained by the Samaritan House on how to spot signs of domestic abuse. Eva Fuze said that includes police being frequently called to an apartment.

"Questions from a tenant about changing locks, or removing someone from a lease. Or even just kind of seeing a change in behavior, you know, maybe there was a tenant that was very outgoing and friendly and is now more withdrawn," added Fuze.

13News Now spoke with one former tenant who said the safe house was a comfort zone. "Coming here helped me get back in my right state of mind," said Janaie Allen.

For more information on the Samaritan House you can visit https://samaritanhouseva.org/

