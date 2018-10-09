As Hurricane Florence continues on its path towards the East Coast, schools are taking the precaution to close in order to protect staff and students.

North Carolina Closing:

College of the Albemarle: All campuses closed Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 14.

Currituck County Schools: Closed for students Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 14. Staff members have optional workdays Tuesday and Wednesday. All custodians and maintenance personnel should report on Tuesday.

Dare County Schools: Closed for all students and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 11 through the remainder of the week.

Elizabeth City State University: All classes closed beginning at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Residence halls will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Any student who cannot leave before Wednesday evening is required to report to the Vaughan Center. Students are not allowed to remain in the residence halls after they close.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools: Closed for Students Wednesday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 14.

Virginia Closings:

Old Dominon University: All classes canceled Tuesday, Sept. 11 starting at 12:15 and a voluntary evacuation for students, encouraging students to leave campus. Employees will work until offices close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11. The University will remain closed until Sunday, Sept. 16. Essential personnel should report for duty as normal, unless advised by their supervisor and other personnel may need to report for duty as requested by their supervisor.

Virginia Wesleyan University: All classed canceled on Thursday, Sept. 13, Friday, Sept. 14, and Saturday, Sept. 15.

For a full list of closures, click here.

© 2018 WVEC