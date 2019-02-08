POQUOSON, Va. — For the second time this week, a raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus in Poquoson.

The Peninsula Health District said the rabid raccoon was found in the area of Emmaus Road and East Yorktown Road.

Anyone in the area who may have been exposed to this animal -- such as a bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth -- is asked to contact the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact the Poquoson/Newport News Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.

On Wednesday, the health district alerted residents that another raccoon tested positive for rabies near the 1400 block of Poquoson Avenue.

Rabies is deadly but preventable. Health officials included these guidelines to prevent rabies when is put out its advisory: