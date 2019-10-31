VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Walmart announced customers at select stores in Virginia can now use the Grocery Pickup service to also pick up beer and wine without ever leaving their cars.
Shoppers can select a wide variety of wine and beer options, under state and local regulations, often including regional or local brands. Walmart said it's a milestone for their Grocery Pickup service.
“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” said Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations. “Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to.”
The new service applies to customers who place their adult beverage orders at the following stores in the Virginia Beach area:
- 1900 Cunningham Dr, Hampton, VA 23666
- 2448 Chesapeake Square Ring Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23321
- 1200 N Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434
- 657 Phoenix Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
- 6819 Walton Ln, Gloucester, VA 23061
- 12401 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23602
- 1170 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502
- 1521 Sams Cir, Chesapeake, VA 23320
- 2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
- 6259 College Dr, Suffolk, VA 23435
- 1149 Nimmo Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
- 731 E Rochambeau Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23188
- 2601 Geo. Washington Mem. Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23693
- 475 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320
- 201 Hillcrest Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23322
- 1098 Fredrick Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23707
- 4821 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462
- 632 Grassfield Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23322
- 7530 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA 23505
- 4670 Casey Blvd, Williamsburg, VA 23188
- 546 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Click here to learn more about the Walmart Grocery Pickup Service.
