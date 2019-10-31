VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Walmart announced customers at select stores in Virginia can now use the Grocery Pickup service to also pick up beer and wine without ever leaving their cars.

Shoppers can select a wide variety of wine and beer options, under state and local regulations, often including regional or local brands. Walmart said it's a milestone for their Grocery Pickup service.

“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” said Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations. “Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to.”

The new service applies to customers who place their adult beverage orders at the following stores in the Virginia Beach area:

1900 Cunningham Dr, Hampton, VA 23666

2448 Chesapeake Square Ring Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23321

1200 N Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434

657 Phoenix Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

6819 Walton Ln, Gloucester, VA 23061

12401 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23602

1170 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502

1521 Sams Cir, Chesapeake, VA 23320

2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

6259 College Dr, Suffolk, VA 23435

1149 Nimmo Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

731 E Rochambeau Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23188

2601 Geo. Washington Mem. Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23693

475 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320

201 Hillcrest Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23322

1098 Fredrick Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23707

4821 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462

632 Grassfield Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23322

7530 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA 23505

4670 Casey Blvd, Williamsburg, VA 23188

546 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Click here to learn more about the Walmart Grocery Pickup Service.

