Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign in Raleigh Monday

Sen. Kamala Harris’ visit comes as Joe Biden campaigned in Charlotte on Wednesday. Harris will give remarks on the Supreme Court and what’s at stake in the election.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Senator Kamala Harris is set to campaign in Raleigh Monday ahead of the presidential election.

Officials said Harris will deliver remarks on the Supreme Court and what's at stake in this election for the American people, from the Affordable Care Act to other issues affecting their everyday lives.

Harris’ visit comes as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Charlotte on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump’s visit to the Queen City Thursday.

Campaign officials said further details are soon to follow.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.