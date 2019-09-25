PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Senator Mark Warner is coming to Hampton Roads on Friday.

During his visit, the Senator will meet with law enforcement, health care professionals, school administrators, local leaders, parents and students to discuss ways to reduce gun violence in local communities.

The roundtable discussion will take place nearly four months after the tragic Virginia Beach shooting.

legislation to make sure guns do not fall into the wrong hands.

RELATED: Virginia Beach police, independent investigators give updates on mass shooting investigations

It follows discussions with the White House regarding background check legislation to make sure guns do not fall into the wrong hands.

RELATED: State attorney generals urge Congress to close ammunition sale loophole