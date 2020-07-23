Senior alert issued for missing Chesapeake man

Police say 70-year-old Joseph Lee Harris III has a cognitive impairment. He's likely driving a Black ford pickup truck with Virginia plates USK-8119.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for a 70-year-old man who went missing in Chesapeake.

Authorities are working to find Joseph Lee Harris III. He was last seen at 4 a.m. on July 23 at the Western Bridge section of the city.

Police don't know what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance, but he's described as a black male standing at 5'8" and weighing 190 pounds.

Harris does suffer from cognitive impairment and police say his disappearance is a threat to his health and safety.

It's likely that he's driving a black 2018 Ford F-150 Quad Cab 4x4 pickup truck bearing Virginia license plates with USK-8119. That vehicle is also missing from his home.