Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia warns about 'Meals on Wheels' phone scam

According to the organization, someone is pretending to be a representative from Meals on Wheels and asking for personal information.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 8, 2019.

The Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia issued a warning for older adults in Hampton Roads who get food from Meals on Wheels.

According to the organization, someone is pretending to be a representative from Meals on Wheels and asking for personal information.

The scammer asks for the last four digits of your social security number, your phone number and your home address. Don't give this information out if someone calls you for it.

Those who have been scammed said that they were told they wouldn't receive meals if they did not provide their information.

Neither Senior Services nor Meals on Wheels would contact you and ask for your information in this manner.

If you or a loved one believe that you have been a victim of this scam or another scam, click here to file a report or contact 1-877-382-4357.

You are also encouraged to report any scamming attempts to your local police department.