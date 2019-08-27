WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced on Tuesday that $8,288,283 in federal funding will be used to support access to safe and affordable housing in Richmond and Suffolk.

This funding, from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, was awarded through four grant programs:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) program

Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program

Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program

“We are glad to see this federal funding go towards supporting access to decent and reasonably-priced housing in Richmond and Suffolk,” said the Senators. “We look forward to seeing both of these cities put these funds to use and help those with the greatest need.”

RELATED: Senators Kaine, Warner announce over $9M for affordable housing

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons:

Richmond $4,462,031

Suffolk $459,389

The HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) program provides formula grants to states and localities to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership as well as providing direct rental assistance to low-income people. HOME is the largest federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income households:

Richmond $1,455,440

Suffolk $348,260

The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides funding to engage homeless individuals and families living on the street, improve the number and quality of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families, rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families, and prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless:

Richmond $376,954

The Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program provides states and localities with resources and incentives to devise long-term comprehensive strategies for meeting the housing needs of low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS. It is the only federal program dedicated to the housing needs of people living with HIV/AIDS:

Richmond $1,186,209

RELATED: HUD awards $250K to Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority for safety, security improvements