NORFOLK, Va. — Santa knows some children need extra patience and quiet time when visiting him during the holiday season.

So the MacArthur Center is hosting "Calming Santa" as an opportunity for children who need a soothing and sensory-friendly environment to visit with St. Nick.

The event will take place before the mall opens, so families with children who have sensory, physical and developmental needs can enjoy their visit with dimmed lighting, noise reduction, and lower shopper traffic.

Sensory-friendly Santa will be at the Ice Palace on Sunday, December 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. Reservations for the event are required. The MacArthur Center website shows that all openings have been reserved.

