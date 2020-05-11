Sentara Healthcare warns about job recruiting scam

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a scam circulating aimed at job seekers that Sentara Healthcare is warning people about.
Scammers will post fake positions under various company names including Sentara.
When people apply, the scammers will ask for checking account information through email and text and claim that the info is needed to purchase "training materials."
Some job seekers notified Sentara about this scam. If you're looking for a job with Sentara, apply through their Careers page here.
Also, follow the steps below:
- Before you click on a job board link, search for errors in spelling or grammar that look unprofessional.
- Beware of pay and benefits claims that look too good to be true.
- Sentara recruiters will never ask applicants for their personal banking information.
- Be sure the e-mails you receive about the job are from a Sentara email address which is @sentara.com.
- Job offers are made verbally by Sentara recruiters, not by email or text