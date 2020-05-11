Sentara Healthcare warns about job recruiting scam

Don't fall for a scam where someone asks for your checking account information through e-mail and text to purchase so-called 'training materials'.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a scam circulating aimed at job seekers that Sentara Healthcare is warning people about.

Scammers will post fake positions under various company names including Sentara.

When people apply, the scammers will ask for checking account information through email and text and claim that the info is needed to purchase "training materials."

Some job seekers notified Sentara about this scam. If you're looking for a job with Sentara, apply through their Careers page here.

Also, follow the steps below: