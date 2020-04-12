Sentara says PPE, bed numbers are in good shape as hospitalizations steadily rise along with nation

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital says it learned a lot from the first wave to be better prepared for a potential second wave.

NORFOLK, Va. — As hospitalization rates continue to rise in the state of Virginia, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital says it is seeing a similar pattern.

The Virginia Department of Health is recently reporting hospitalizations are up of more than 15,000 patients in the state. Dr. Joel Bundy, Chief Quality and Safety Office at Sentara, said the number of COVID-19 patients are on the rise in his hospital as well.

"We're mirroring the rest of the commonwealth," said Bundy. "Hospital beds and our census from COVID patients are also increasing...and we're seeing that across the board."

With the rise in patients comes the concern for the supply of PPE and proper staffing. Dr. Bundy said Sentara's PPE supply is in good shape for now and the staff is working hard to treat patients at a better rate.

When the pandemic began, Bundy said the biggest struggle was not knowing how to best treat the patients for a virus with varying symptoms and outcomes in every person.

"I think we're much better now in knowing where and when to use specific medications, so that when people do get the infections, we are much better at taking care of them," Bundy explained.

One of Bundy's biggest concerns is the public becoming too comfortable with the pandemic. He encourages everyone not to let their guard down as healthcare workers fight the virus on the frontlines.