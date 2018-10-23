VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach police responded to a crash at Princess Anne Road and Fitztown Road around 1:46 p.m.

The Northbound and Southbound lanes of Princess Anne Road are currently closed and traffic going to and from Knotts Island will be affected.

VBPD is working a serious crash on Princess Anne Road & Fitztown Road. Northbound & Southbound traffic is shut down. This will affect those traveling to and from Knotts Island. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/pYb1Qs1pk6 — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) October 23, 2018

The accident involved a motorcycle

There is no further information available at this time.

