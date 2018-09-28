GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) — The search is on for a beloved service dog named Cameron.

His owner, Rachel Hoare said that he disappeared more than two weeks ago in part of Gloucester County.

“He's my little child, my baby,” Hoare said.

Hoare said she stayed at the house of her boyfriend's parents in Gloucester during Hurricane Florence. She thinks the thunder scared Cameron and he ran off. Cameron has never run away before.

Hoare has one leg. She lost the other one a couple of years ago after she tried to kill herself.

“You think losing a leg would be the hardest thing that ever happened to you,” Hoare said. “Losing Cameron is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through.”

She and Cameron were together before then, but after the attempt, her family trained him to become a service dog.

“He's my emotional support dog so he's there when I'm upset, anxious, to make sure I'm OK if I fall,” Hoare said.

Hoare has been leaning on her sister Haley for support these last two weeks. She posted on Facebook and put up flyers around the county. Hoare is surprised by the responses she's getting.

“I am so appreciative. Thank you, everyone who has,” Hoare said.

Even though Cameron hasn’t been found, Hoare says it’s good to know people are out there searching and trying to help.

