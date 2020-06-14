Seven injured in fiery three-vehicle crash on Pacific Ave.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Seven people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a fiery crash at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Police and fire crews were called out to the wreck on Pacific Ave. and 40th St. It happened at around 7:45 p.m.
Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief John Ruble said three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Five people were seriously injured and two others are hurt. Three children are among those taken for treatment.
Fire crews are still on the scene and investigators are still trying to work out what led to the crash.Traffic was backed up on Pacific Ave. for about an hour.