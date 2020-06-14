Seven injured in fiery three-vehicle crash on Pacific Ave.

Five of the seven people involved in the crash are seriously injured. Three children are among those getting treatment.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Seven people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a fiery crash at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Police and fire crews were called out to the wreck on Pacific Ave. and 40th St. It happened at around 7:45 p.m.

Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief John Ruble said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Five people were seriously injured and two others are hurt. Three children are among those taken for treatment.