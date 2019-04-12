RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police said seven people were killed in crashes during the 2019 Thanksgiving weekend.

State police responded to 2,294 disabled/stranded motorists, 1,312 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth, with 178 of those resulting in injuries, and seven in fatalities.

Two of the seven were teenagers, and three were not wearing seatbelts. Statistical counting, Virginia fewer fatal crashes than in previous years. There were 12 traffic fatalities during the 2018 five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period and 14 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2017.

During the five-day period which began at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 27, 2019, and concluded at midnight Dec. 1, 2019, seven men and women lost their lives in seven traffic crashes on Virginia highways. The fatal crashes occurred in the City of Virginia Beach and the counties of Bedford, Henrico, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Rockbridge, and Stafford.

Virginia State Police said six of the seven people killed were drivers and alcohol was a factor in at least two of the fatal crashes.

A 19-year-old female was killed in the Bedford County crash and an 18-year-old male lost his life in the Stafford County crash.

In an effort to prevent traffic deaths and injuries, the Virginia State Police participated in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.) Operation CARE is an annual, state-sponsored, national program during which state police increases its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period.

The 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday C.A.R.E. initiative resulted in troopers citing 5,221 speeders and 1,798 reckless drivers statewide. Virginia troopers charged 83 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and cited 490 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers.

“With only 27 days left in 2019, the Virginia State Police reminds all drivers to do their part to keep the winter holiday season as safe as possible on our highways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Let’s end this decade by working together to save lives on our roadways, instead of putting them at risk by engaging in reckless driving behaviors. Make the right choice by always wearing a seatbelt, safely sharing the road with all vehicles and pedestrians, and by not driving intoxicated or ‘intexticated.’"