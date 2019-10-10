VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Fire crews had an early start Thursday morning after containing a house fire that left seven people displaced.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department posted photos on their Facebook page of their response to a fire in the 5300 block of Balfor Drive.

They were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Thursday and when they arrived, they found flames coming out of the front door.

No one was injured, but seven people were left without a home.

Investigators determined that it started as a kitchen fire and the cause was accidental.

No other details have been released at this time.

RELATED: 9-year-old charged with 5 counts of first-degree murder in Illinois

RELATED: Rain causes power outages across Hampton Roads, sparks fire in Newport News

RELATED: Family of five displaced after fire destroys home in Suffolk