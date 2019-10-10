VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Fire crews had an early start Thursday morning after containing a house fire that left seven people displaced.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department posted photos on their Facebook page of their response to a fire in the 5300 block of Balfor Drive.
They were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Thursday and when they arrived, they found flames coming out of the front door.
No one was injured, but seven people were left without a home.
Investigators determined that it started as a kitchen fire and the cause was accidental.
No other details have been released at this time.
