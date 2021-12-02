Several crashes take place on I-64 in York County due to icy conditions

Parts of the Peninsula saw a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow which creates the potential for ice to form on the roads.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police say several crashes took place on I-64 in York County early Friday morning due to road conditions.

Parts of that area and other spots on the Peninsula were all forecasted to get a wintry mix of freezing rain and some snow through the morning. Conditions there create the potential for ice to form on roads.

511 Hampton Roads tweeted just before 12:30 a.m. about a tractor-trailer crash on the interstate near Busch Gardens that closed a lane and both shoulders. The crash was cleared about an hour later.

State police spokesperson Michelle Anaya confirmed several accidents happened in the same area at one time due to the state of the roads, causing some traffic delays. There were other crash alerts released through the early morning hours about accidents on I-64 in York County and James City County.