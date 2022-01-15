Several people displaced after apartment fire in Portsmouth

When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and evacuate tenants from other units.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services were on the scene of an apartment fire that impacted several units earlier today.

According to a release, they received the call after 3 p.m. that there was a fire in a second-story apartment in a complex on the 600 block of Dunedin Road.

There were no injuries. The Red Cross is assisting three people who lived in the units that were impacted. Three units have been condemned due to water and fire damage.