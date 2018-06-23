ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va., (WVEC) -- Severe weather in Smithfield on Friday night caused Benns Church Boulevard to be closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews closed the road between Tan Road and Spring Lake Drive to clear trees and the downed power lines.

Around 1:12 a.m. Saturday, Benns Church Boulevard reopened to traffic in both directions, VDOT said in a tweet.

VDOT crews moved to secondary roads.

A barn was severely damaged during the storm.

Viewer Sarah Hunter shared a photo of the damaged barn.

© 2018 WVEC