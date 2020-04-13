Severe weather triggers more than 110,000 outages in Hampton Roads area

Thousands of Dominion Energy customers were left without power after strong winds and heavy rains pounded the Hampton Roads region.

NORFOLK, Va. — Outages in the Hampton Roads area peaked to more than 110,000 due to the line of severe storms that swept through the region Monday.

According to Dominion Energy's outage map, there are 111,158 power outages throughout southeastern Virginia as of 12:40 p.m. Monday. The bulk of those outages are being reported in Virginia Beach, with the city reaching 40,955 outages alone

Trailing closely behind is Chesapeake with 34,100 outages. Dominion also reports that there are more than 23,500 in Norfolk, 1,800 in Suffolk and nearly 11,000 in Portsmouth.

Monday's weather triggered multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for the area.

Dominion officials posted an alert to their website stating that they expect the storm to pass through by late Monday afternoon. Once winds and rains have died down, crews will be dispatched to locate and assess damages in the area.

Winds have been ranging from 15 to 25 mph and frequent 40 mph gusts with some gusts near 50 mph, according to Dominion.