Severe weather triggers more than 80,000 outages in Hampton Roads area

Thousands of Dominion Energy customers were left without power Monday morning after strong winds and heavy rains pounded the Hampton Roads region.

NORFOLK, Va. — Outages in the Hampton Roads area peaked to more than 80,000 due to the line of severe storms that swept through the region Monday.

According to Dominion Energy's outage map, there are 80,355 power outages throughout southeastern Virginia as of 11:45 a.m. Monday. The bulk of those outages are being reported Chesapeake, with the city reaching 30,295 outages.

Trailing closely behind Chesapeake is Virginia Beach with 28,306 outages. Dominion also reports that there are more than 8,000 in Norfolk, 3,000 in Suffolk and 10,400 in Portsmouth.

Monday's weather triggered multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for the area.

Dominion officials posted an alert to their website stating that they expect the storm to pass through by late Monday afternoon. Once winds and rains have died down, crews will be dispatched to locate and assess damages in the area.

Winds have been ranging from 15 to 25 mph and frequent 40 mph gusts with some gusts near 50 mph, according to Dominion.