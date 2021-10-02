Shaq: 'We will bounce back better than ever' after fire at historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme he owns

The basketball legend bought the iconic Atlanta store in 2016.

ATLANTA — After a fire ripped through a historic Atlanta landmark overnight Wednesday, its superstar owner vows to bring it back good as new.

The Krispy Kreme on Ponce, an iconic Midtown fixture that has stood for more than 60 years, was at least partially burned out in the fire.

The full extent of the damage is not yet clear, but videos and pictures showed the fire engulfed the back part of the building, sending flames high into the air.

11Alive's Joe Ripley reported the back overhang of building is gutted and the menu is melted, among the damage.

Grabbing a dozen hot fresh donuts (and a pint of milk to wash ‘em down) from this Krispy Kreme was a pastime for me and my family growing up. It’s surreal to see the flashing lights and charred remains of the iconic building. No word so far on when they’ll reopen #MorningRushATL https://t.co/9EAl6OHfB8 pic.twitter.com/hXiTnV5EiJ — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) February 10, 2021

But the iconic Krispy Kreme is itself owned by an icon - basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal - who promised it would be restored.

Shaq told 11Alive's Francesca Amiker in a statement: "I hope no one was hurt and we will bounce back better than ever."

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

Opened in the spring of 1965, the store was one of the first Krispy Kreme locations established outside the young company's main bases of operation in Winston-Salem, N.C. and Nashville.

The store was a fixture in the fabric of Atlanta life - when thousands of mourners came to the city for Martin Luther King, Jr.'s funeral in April 1968, the Krispy Kreme donated 150 dozen donuts to local churches who were trying to keep the people fed.

Atlanta Fire crews were called to the scene just after 12:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher said the fire started in the back of the building, but crews were able to save a majority of the building.