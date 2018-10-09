VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Independent Shaun Brown is appealing a judge's ruling to keep her off the ballot in the 2nd Congressional District race.

Brown’s attorneys filed paperwork on Monday to ask the Virginia Supreme Court to grant an expedited review and stay of the circuit court's opinion in the signature forgery case.

The case involves questionable signatures collected to get Brown on the ballot as an independent candidate. Investigations determined some of those signatures were not signed by the people they claim to be.

In her appeal, Brown is asking the state Supreme Court to reverse the judgment of the circuit court.

Brown's attorneys argue:

"Failure to conduct an expedited review of the judgment of the City of Richmond Circuit Court will cause Brown irreparable harm and prevent her name from appearing on November 2018 ballot as an independent candidate…”

The filing said the circuit court erred in directing the Virginia Department of Elections remove Shaun Brown's name from the ballot because the circuit court lacked jurisdiction and the Democratic Party of Virginia lacked standing to ask for this kind of court action.

"I'm looking forward to a successful outcome," Brown said in a statement.

13News Now asked the attorney for the Virginia Democrats for a statement in response to appeal:

“The Court found that the scheme to put Shaun Brown on the ballot relied on ‘fraud, perjury and forgery’ by Scott Taylor staffers who plead the Fifth when subpoenaed to testify,” Marc Elias wrote. “Congressman Taylor fought his subpoena on the grounds that Members of Congress don't have to abide by the rules applicable to everyday voters. Now this entire matter is the subject of an active criminal investigation. We have confidence that the State Supreme Court will condemn these efforts and affirm the decision below.”

13News Now also reached out to Congressman Taylor’s campaign for a statement, but they had no comment.

