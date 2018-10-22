HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Shaun Brown is not giving up on her bid to be on the ballot in the Second Congressional District race.

The former Independent candidate filed a lawsuit against the Virginia Board of Elections, Republican Incumbent Scott Taylor and the Democratic party. She's asking the court in Hampton to issue an injunction and award damages.

Shaun Brown is suing on the grounds the State Board, Scott Taylor and his campaign, and the Democratic party violated her constitutional rights. She wants the court to prohibit them from preventing her participation in the election.

Brown is also asking for $50,000 in damages against each defendant.

This all stems from forged signatures found on petitions to get Brown on the ballot. Brown wanted to run as an Independent against Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Incumbent Scott Taylor.

The supposed signatures of a dead person, a person who no longer lived here and a delegate with a misspelled name appeared on these petitions.

The Democrats sued to get Brown's name off the ballot. In September a judge ruled to do just that.

In the filing, Brown wrote she "was unlawfully removed from the ballot… … without notice of disqualification to appear on the ballot or notice of deficiency and was denied the right to appeal…"

Brown also requested a lawyer be appointed to help her with this case because she said she "lacks the financial capability to investigate the critical issues that are so complex..."

We reached out to the state, the Taylor campaign and the Democratic party for reaction. Spokespeople for all three responded they do not have comments at this time.

In the meantime, a special prosecutor was appointed to investigate the petition forgeries and decide whether or not anything criminal happened here. He told 13News Now he does not expect to have a decision before Election Day.

