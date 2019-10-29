VIRGINIA, USA — Shipping holiday season is almost here!

The U.S. Postal Service created a list of mailing deadlines that holiday shippers need to know for the expected delivery of cards and gifts to loved ones, whether they’re overseas or across the country.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by December 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:

Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground® service

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO ( ZIP Code 093 only ) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®

) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail® Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express service

) USPS Priority Mail Express service Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail service

Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail service

Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express service

Hawaii

Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express service

The Postal Service said its busiest times starts two weeks before Christmas. Beginning the week of Dec. 9, customer traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 16 to 22 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week.

It’s estimated nearly 400,000 consumers will use the Click-N-Ship feature and other online services on Dec. 16 to order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and even request free next-day Package Pickup.

Click here to learn more about holiday shipping.

