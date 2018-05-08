NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Law enforcement leaders are hoping to raise gun violence awareness among the youth through basketball.

On Saturday, Norfolk’s Department of Neighborhood Development sponsored its 5th annual ‘Shoot Hoops, Not Guns’ basketball tournament at Maury High School.

It’s not how police officers typically spend their Saturdays, but through this year’s basketball tournament, they served the community in a different way.

"It made me feel connected," said Pharoah Wynn-Floyd.

He was one of the players who participated in the tournament. Fifteen year olds and even college-aged players came together from different cities to shoot some hoops. Between the young adults, police officers and deputies, more than 90 participants were in the tournament. But there’s a twist:

“The cops are the coaches and it felt pretty good that they're interacting with the community and helping us out,” said Wynn-Floyd.

The purpose of the tournament was to spread awareness about gun violence to the young men who played on the court. This year, the message came during a pivotal moment. Recently, there have been a string of gun-related incidents in Hampton Roads.

On Aug. 1, a 14-year-old was arrested for shooting two other teenagers. It happened on Cary Avenue in Norfolk. The hope is that this tournament will prevent the young men from going down the wrong path.

Seth Cottom, an incoming senior at Old Dominion University, thought the tournament was a great way to shift his focus to something positive.

“It's just a really good idea of just to get everybody something to do on a Saturday when they could be doing something else," said Cottom.

But beyond that, it’s also a chance for young adults like him to build good relationships with law enforcement instead of fearing them.

“It showed other people and our whole team and everybody in there that they have a different side, outside of their occupation,” said Cottom.

As they followed the leadership of their coaches, players took their first lesson in building trust with police officers.The

“If we see them outside of here now, we'll just have that bond. It’s really good to be here," said Cottom.

© 2018 WVEC