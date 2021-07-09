Shooting in Chesapeake leaves man injured, police looking for suspect who fired at car

The suspect's vehicle is described as a small, black car with a spoiler on the trunk lid and a sticker on its rear.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 7, 2021.

The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for a suspect in the aftermath of a shooting that left a man injured.

Earlier this afternoon, at 2:18 p.m., they received a call that there had been a shooting from a vehicle in the area of Campostella Road and Portlock Road.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim had been driving down Portlock Road from Bainbridge Boulevard. When he reached the intersection of Portlock and Campostella, the suspect reportedly pulled up next to him and began shooting at his car.

The suspect then fled the scene and the victim drove away before calling the police.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a small, black car with a spoiler on the trunk lid and a sticker on its rear. They didn't say what kind of sticker it was.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip here.