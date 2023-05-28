Shooting in Hampton leaves one man injured

x
It happened around 5:30 p.m. near East Pembroke Avenue and First Street, according to Hampton Police.
HAMPTON, Va. — Someone shot a man in Hampton Sunday night, leaving him injured.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old in the area of Calhoun Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was in an altercation with the suspect and during the interaction, the suspect shot the victim. They also say the suspect and victim know each other.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and they have not released any suspect information at this time. 

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

