Shooting suspect dies after leading deputies on chase ending in crash with serious injuries

Police say Keshon Reynolds, 20, led deputies on a chase after identifying him as a shooting suspect. He died after the chase ended when his car crashed in the woods.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Deputies released more details about a man who led them on a chase in part of Southampton County on Tuesday that ended in a serious crash.

The chase started after a Southampton deputy conducted a traffic stop at 8:50 a.m. on Route 58 near Barham's Hill Road.

During the stop, the deputy was notified that the driver was wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling in Roanoke and was considered armed and dangerous.

After asking the man to step out of the vehicle, the suspect put the car in drive and took off. He drove about a mile down the road before crashing into a wooded area.

First responders stabilized the car and provided medical treatment at the scene. The driver ended up having to be airlifted to VCU with serious injuries but died later.

Deputies later identified the driver of the vehicle as 20-year-old Keshon Darius Reynolds. They revealed that Reynolds' injuries were not related to the crash, but that he had significant head trauma from a gunshot wound.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine and a 9mm shell casing that matched the ammunition in the pistol.

A medical examiner's office is completing an autopsy and determining the cause and manner of death.