Museum Store Sunday: Local gift shops participating across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from February 23, 2021.

With the holiday season now in full swing, many people are shopping for gifts for their friends and family.

While Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are well-known sale events, have you heard of Museum Store Sunday?

Today, (November 28,) ten local museums across Hampton Roads are participating in the global event, which was created five years ago to encourage communities to support their local institutions that explore art, science, history and more.

It's an opportunity to find a unique and even educational gift for your loved one, all while benefitting the museum and its cause.

Here's a list of local museums participating: