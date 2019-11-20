NORFOLK, Va. — People in Hampton Roads said when it comes to their safety, they feel uneasy around the holiday season.

It's a busy time of the year for shopping, and it's also the season for crime.

Stories are making their way around social media about prowlers targeting unsuspecting people.

“I have a major concern because I have granddaughters. I have family. It’s kind of sad because during the holidays a lot of people are getting snatched,” Gwendolyn Hallums said. “I make sure I pay attention to my surroundings, I also look under my vehicle so I’m very alert and focused because as you said – it gets dark very early now.”

RELATED: Black Friday 2019 ads: An early look at deals from top retailers

RELATED: Holiday shopping: How to earn more cashback at department stores

Many people said they're on heightened alert.

“Me being a man, I know how to defend myself," Donald Michael said. "But I would say women, and older seniors, and children – they have to be very careful.”

Another shopper, Val Jennings said children are the most vulnerable.

“I’m worried more about children this time of the year, the fact that there’s kidnappings going on and the Amber Alert doesn’t always bring a good result,” Jennings said. “Children are not always aware that there’s somebody lurking around that could snatch them.”

When it comes to personal safety: Police said if someone ever feels like they're in danger, call 911.

According to some tips from the Virginia Beach police department: It's also a good idea to avoid being alone at night, and to vary your schedule.

“This time of the year, me and my family we change up everything," Reubin Houston said. "We have 3 daughters, me and my wife – when they’re out at the mall, we’re kind of concerned. You just got to be careful this time of the year.”

Police also said to be alert of your surroundings and trust your instincts – if you feel uncomfortable anywhere, leave.

RELATED: Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving