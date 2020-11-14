Shoppers to be 'metered' at Walmart to avoid congestion, achieve social distancing

"We expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates," a spokesperson said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — After announcing last month that shoppers were in for a revamped holiday shopping experience, Walmart says entrance to stores is being "metered" at times.

The second phase of "Black Friday Deals for Days" got underway this week.

It's touted by the Arkansas-based retailer as "adapting to meet the evolving needs of (our) customers this holiday season" and rolls out shopping "events" in three phases.

The second phase began online Nov. 11 and in stores Nov. 14 with "great deals" on electronics and computers. They'll also offer specials in other departments.

Adapting during the pandemic, a Walmart spokesperson said this year's plan makes shopping safer for customers and employees.

“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s event. By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates,” said Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

Walmart said customers will form a single line to enter the store on event days. They'll receive sanitized shopping carts and mask reminders from employees. To achieve social distancing objectives and reduce store congestion, customers will be metered into stores and directed to proceed down right-hand sides of aisles.