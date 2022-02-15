'Let's get married!' Simone Biles and Texans' safety Jonathan Owens are engaged

Biles and Owens shared the big news on social media Tuesday morning after over a year of dating.

HOUSTON — Simone Biles is officially off the market!

The Olympic-winning gymnast announced her engagement to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens on social media Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Biles and 26-year-old Owens got engaged on Valentine's Day. The two have been 'Instagram official' since August 2020.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote in her caption on Instagram. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ."

Biles is one of the most famous Olympic competitors in U.S. history. She's a 4-time Olympic gold medalist and 5-time world champion.

Biles is also credited with sparking an ongoing discussion about mental health at the Olympics after dropping out of several events in the 2020 Tokyo Games. Her coach later revealed part of the reason was the death of Biles' aunt.

Owens is a 4-year NFL veteran coming off his best year with the Texans.

Owens was undrafted out of Missouri Western State University before latching on to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

After he was waived, Owens was signed by the Texans and promoted to the active roster in Nov. 2019.

In his three seasons, Owens went back-and-forth with the Texans before getting promoted full-time to the active roster in Dec. 2021.

Owens had his first-career interception and fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 26, when the Texans won in a 41-29 upset.