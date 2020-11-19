Six people displaced after fire rages through Suffolk home

No one was hurt. The two-story home housed three apartments. Six adults were displaced and will be helped by the Red Cross.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Fire officials are working to learn the cause of a fire in Suffolk that displaced six people from their home.

Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 400 block of Culloden Street at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday. That house is in the Tynes Park neighborhood.

Crews found heavy smoke and visible flames from the two-story home that housed three apartments.

It took fire units around 30 minutes to fully put out the fire after they got to the scene.

No one was hurt, but the entire house sustained fire and smoke damage. The Red Cross will help six adults who were displaced as a result.