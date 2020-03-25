Skunk in James City County tests positive for rabies

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The Peninsula Health District says a skunk in James City County tested positive for rabies.
Officials released information on the skunk on Wednesday, citing that the animal was found in the area of Riverview Road. If anyone was exposed to the skunk or knows any information about someone who was exposed is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District at 757-603-4277.
Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.
Health officials urge people to vaccinate their pets and make sure to enjoy wildlife from a distance and don't feed or encourage wild animals like raccoons, skunks or foxes.