Small fire breaks out in Spaghetti Eddie's Pizza Cafe in Chesapeake

Firefighters put out a fire that started in the woman's restroom at the restaurant. No one was hurt.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Investigators are working to learn what exactly started a fire inside a Chesapeake restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were sent to the Spaghetti Eddie's Pizza Cafe on Taylor Road at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got there, they saw light smoke billowing from the building. Fire crews went inside to find a small fire in the woman's bathroom. Firefighters extinguished the flames within 15 minutes of arrival.

Portions of the plaza that the restaurant is a part of were evacuated as a safety precaution, but no one was hurt.