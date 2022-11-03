Smithfield workers ratify 4-year contract with pay increases

The contract provides an immediate $2-an-hour wage increase, a $2 increase during the first year, and annual increases after that.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Workers at Smithfield Foods have ratified a four-year contract with annual pay increases.

The Daily Press reports that the agreement between the meat-packing giant and International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 822 covers more than 1,000 workers at the Smithfield plant. It was supported by 98% of union voters.

The contract provides an immediate $2-an-hour wage increase, a $2 increase during the first year, and annual increases after that. Under the new contract, senior employees get an extra week of vacation and 75 workers from a non-union facility are brought into the bargaining unit.