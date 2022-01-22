Winter Wonderland: What's Been Happening Across Hampton Roads

Winter weather is here, and we've been in Storm Mode to keep you updated.

NORFOLK, Va. — From Friday night through Saturday morning, Hampton Roads and parts of northeastern North Carolina experienced anywhere from four to seven inches of snow.

The area was under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. EST.

The Virginia Department of Transportation of Hampton Roads recommends that if you can stay home today, you should. While crews are working around the clock to clear roads, cold temperatures remain and your safest bet is to bundle up and bunker down.

The snow has stopped, the sun is up, temps remain below freezing and roads remain hazardous to motorists. Stay home and avoid travel today. #hrtraffic pic.twitter.com/84ZxBmjzaA — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 22, 2022

Our reporters took to the streets from Virginia Beach to Elizabeth City to keep you informed through #13StormMode:

Ali Weatherton made the snowy trek down to Elizabeth City early this morning, and experienced travel difficulty along the way.

Tow truck currently blocking the road. He is STUCK.



We are still attempting to make our way to Elizabeth City. #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/fRcyE7KuOd — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) January 22, 2022

When she finally arrived, NCDOT crews were busy treating the roads.

WE ARE HERE: After a two-hour drive we made it to Elizabeth City.



Crews are out on the roads.#13StormMode pic.twitter.com/vFGz4ZFYRV — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) January 22, 2022

On her way home several hours later, she found some kids taking part in the necessary snowy day tradition of sledding at a golf course in Chesapeake.

Can I come join? JK, going to sleep. #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/GyYBt1ZvuG — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) January 22, 2022

Kaicey Baylor brought us coverage from Virginia Beach.

Snow is coming DOWN in @CityofVaBeach!



Plow and salt trucks are out but some roads aren’t clear.



Virginia Beach and Independence Blvds are covered in snow so you want to drive slowly if you have to leave the house.#13Daybreakers #13StormMode @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ZNcyMwIfKB — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 22, 2022

Snow continued to fall as she brought live coverage from Virginia Beach and Independence Boulevards.

Some residents still tried to hit the road in the early hours of this morning, which ended up causing some problems.

We’re already seeing some trouble on the road.



One driver got stuck driving Virginia Beach Blvd.



That person is ok and made it through the intersection safely.



Be careful out here!#13Daybreakers #13StormMode @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/B3zrW8eugy — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 22, 2022

Alex Littlehales started in Norfolk and ended up in Chesapeake for coverage. Wind caused some of the snow that was plowed by city workers to fly back into the roadways.

IN CHESAPEAKE:



As more than 30 snow plows work to clear roadways, the snow is slowly turning to slush in the city.



City officials say just one issue, is the wind blowing snow *back* onto streets after being cleared. @13NewsNow #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/DWMFemIR7S — Alex Littlehales 13News Now (@AlexLittlehales) January 22, 2022

Our viewers have also submitted lots of photos. If you want to share a picture of your snowy view, text it to us with your name and location information at 757-628-6200. We may feature you on-air or online! You can find some of our favorites so far in our gallery by clicking here.



