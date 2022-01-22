Winter Wonderland: What's Been Happening Across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — From Friday night through Saturday morning, Hampton Roads and parts of northeastern North Carolina experienced anywhere from four to seven inches of snow.
The area was under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. EST.
The Virginia Department of Transportation of Hampton Roads recommends that if you can stay home today, you should. While crews are working around the clock to clear roads, cold temperatures remain and your safest bet is to bundle up and bunker down.
Our reporters took to the streets from Virginia Beach to Elizabeth City to keep you informed through #13StormMode:
Ali Weatherton made the snowy trek down to Elizabeth City early this morning, and experienced travel difficulty along the way.
When she finally arrived, NCDOT crews were busy treating the roads.
On her way home several hours later, she found some kids taking part in the necessary snowy day tradition of sledding at a golf course in Chesapeake.
Kaicey Baylor brought us coverage from Virginia Beach.
Snow continued to fall as she brought live coverage from Virginia Beach and Independence Boulevards.
Some residents still tried to hit the road in the early hours of this morning, which ended up causing some problems.
Alex Littlehales started in Norfolk and ended up in Chesapeake for coverage. Wind caused some of the snow that was plowed by city workers to fly back into the roadways.
From our 13News Now family to yours, stay warm and safe!